Kucinich to Newsmax: Dems Haven't Taken a Stand for Peace

Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich told Newsmax on Friday that Democratic Party leaders have not taken "a strong stand for peace," noting the lack of pushback Democrats have given to the massive Department of Defense spending of the last decades.

"The big problem, as far as I'm concerned, with the Democratic Party, aside from the fact that they may have misrepresented the health position of the [former] president [Joe Biden] is — What do they stand for? Why haven't the Democratic Party — why haven't they take a strong stand for peace?" Kucinich said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Kucinich, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2008, chided his former party for not being tough on budget negotiations and pushing back against the military-industrial complex.

"You know, half of our discretionary spending now goes for preparing for war, for weapons, for bombs. Wait a minute. Half of the discretionary spending in the United States goes to that $8 trillion. We've spent since 9/11 on wars and war material. The Democrats have to get in the game and take a stand for peace," he added.

