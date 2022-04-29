Paris Dennard: Failed Biden-Harris Policies Pushing Black Voters Away

Paris Dennard, spokesman for the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Friday that the failed policies of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are leaving Black voters feeling ''disenfranchised'' and pushing them away from the Democratic Party.

''The Biden-Harris administration's failed policies on the economy, failed policies on the border, failed policies when it comes to enacting things that are important for that community, like police reform, and all of the other things that are hurting the Black community from an economic and a social socioeconomic standpoint,'' Dennard said on ''Spicer & Co.''

''When it comes to the November elections, the Democrats are tied to Joe Biden and Harris' policies and the administration.''

CNN recently reported that a new Gallup poll shows Biden's approval rating among Black voters at 67%, 20 points below the 87% support he started his term in office with, and 8 points below the low of 75% support that President Barack Obama had during his time in office.

Democratic ''candidates are not going to be able to offer alternatives because [Black voters] see what's happening with the House, and the Senate, and at the White House,'' he said. ''They're tied to these bad policies that are hurting the Black community, and so moving to November, voters are going to say 'I don't trust you. I don't want you working for me anymore because you're not working for me.'''

He said those disenfranchised voters may vote for Republicans because they felt life was better with them in office, or they may not vote for Democrats at all.

Black voters had a large part of Biden's 2020 victory, according to a November 2020 article by the Brookings Institution.

The article said that exit poll data from the election showed Black voters in Georgia representing more than half of all Democratic voters in that state in the 2020 election.

The large influence of the Black vote was felt in many of the country's large cities, such as Philadelphia and Detroit, which helped Biden take the White House.

TAG Strategies Vice President Erin Perrine joined Dennard on the Newsmax panel and said Republicans are working to attract those voters into the fold for the midterms.

''This is an inroad that the Republicans have been fighting to make, not only in the Black community, but Latinos and other sects as well,'' she said. ''Republicans are fighting hard for every vote, and they've got the policies to support winning those votes.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Stories: