Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Dems a 'Bunch of Sourpusses' During Trump Speech

Democrat lawmakers acted like a "bunch of sourpusses" during President Donald Trump's address to Congress, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Their display, I think, was just despicable," Johnson told Newsmax's "Newsline."

"When you can't even stand just respectfully to greet the president of the United States, a 13-year-old boy … suffering from cancer who was awarded an honorary membership into the Secret Service, or a 95-year-old mother who has been able to welcome her son home from detainment in Russia, when you can't even stand to celebrate those moments, those triumphs for America, I don't even know why they showed up," he added.

"I think Democrats are clueless," he said. "I think November was, to a certain extent, the emperor has no clothes moment. The legacy media, the corporate media, has been covering for the Democrats trying to normalize this insane ideology."

Meanwhile, the mayors of New York City, Boston, Chicago and Denver appeared before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday to be questioned about leading sanctuary cities. Johnson commented that as "70% or 80% of Americans want a secure border," it's common sense to make that happen.

"We were lied to for four years that President [Joe] Biden needed a law, the legislature, that Congress had to act," to secure the border, said Johnson. "No, we didn't. President Trump, in his first term, used the authority he had. We would have been happy to strengthen that. But Democrats wouldn't do that."

And now, in less than two months after taking office, Trump has "by and large secured the border again using the executive authority he had," Johnson said.

"So again, Democrats lie," Johnson added. "They gaslight the American public, and they're completely acting contrary to what most Americans really want."

The senator also commented on the administration's continued talk about peace in Ukraine and said that the confrontation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last Friday was "unfortunate to everybody except for Vladimir Putin."

"I appreciate the fact that President Zelenskyy has thought twice and now has said he does want peace," said Johnson. "That's what President Trump wants. He wants peace. And I think he's being very intelligent."

The best security arrangement for Ukraine, the senator said, is having a business arrangement with the United States and the West where they are investing in rare Earth minerals.

"A lot of those rare Earth minerals are in areas controlled by Russia," said Johnson. "Do a deal with them as well … let's stop trying to figure out how to defeat enemies and start trying to not have enemies again."

