Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Dems Weaponizing Trump's Tax Returns

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., says Democrats are weaponizing former President Donald Trump’s tax returns in an “unprecedented breach of individual liberty and individual privacy.”

The House Ways and Means Committee last week gained access to six years of Trump’s tax returns after the Supreme Court paved the way for the release of records he long sought to keep secret.

“What is the legislative nexus regarding this astounding development?” Perry said during an appearance on Newsmax's “Saturday Report.”

“And does this mean that every single citizen can expect their tax records to show up in front of Congress to be scrutinized and weaponized against them depending on how they vote or what they say on Twitter or on Facebook or Instagram or in the local papers? Democrats have just a month but once they have the records, they will retain the records, they will keep them, make copies of them, distribute them, what have you and it is an unprecedented breach of individual liberty and individual privacy and it’s very, very concerning.”

House Democrats are wrestling with whether they should release the tax filings and how to make the most of the data before incoming GOP leaders likely shut down the investigation next month.

"I want them all released," Ways and Means Committee member Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., told MSNBC last week.

Perry also said Democrats “can’t get enough of Jan. 6.”

“This whole thing has been set up, it’s a sham,” he said about the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol incident.

“I think Congress should set up a large committee to take in information on all the overreach of the executive branch and the legislative branch, whether it’s the FBI, the J6 committee, the CIA, or what Twitter has been doing with the DNC. There’s got to be accountability,” he added.

