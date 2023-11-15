Rep. Mark Green to Newsmax: Johnson Negotiating With Dems

Republicans are giving House Speaker Mike Johnson a chance to negotiate with Democrats on a temporary spending package to avert a government shutdown, says Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn.

The Senate is expected to send the package, known as a continuing resolution, to the White House before the Nov. 17 deadline with partial extensions until Jan. 19 and Feb. 2.

“I think they’re giving this speaker a chance,” Green said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show” Wednesday. “They voted against the CRs that [former House Speaker Kevin] McCarthy brought because there are a lot of Republicans who didn’t trust his ability to fulfill his promises on negotiating with Democrats."

“So, these guys, the Republicans who did vote for it, I did not by the way, I think were saying, OK, let’s give him a chance to negotiate, get the 12 approach bills that Sen. Rand Paul said we should do, and that’s what the speaker has promised us he will do. But I can’t vote for a clean CR. I haven’t since I’ve been in Congress, and I didn’t want to start last night,” he added.

“The one I did vote for had HR 2 on it, and if we can pay for a little border security that’s going to save our country hundreds of millions as I reported in my Phase 4 report into my investigation into [Homeland Security Secretary] Alejandro Mayorkas.”

The passage of the spending bill could come as soon as Wednesday evening or Thursday, according to news reports.

The Biden administration said Biden would "sign this continuing resolution that maintains current funding levels and has no harmful policy riders” if the Senate approves it.

"Looking ahead, House Republicans must stop wasting time on extreme, partisan appropriations bills that break the bipartisan agreement two-thirds of them voted for and instead work quickly with Democrats on full-year appropriations bills," a Biden spokesperson said. "Congress must also address urgent national security and domestic needs — including funding for Israel, Ukraine, humanitarian assistance, border security, WIC, and other critical priorities that have bipartisan support.”

