Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems in Crisis as Trump Gains

Democrats are increasingly divided as President Donald Trump gains ground nationally, with party leaders "lashing out at anything they can find" while their frustrations mount, presidential adviser Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Well, I think it's a frustrated lashing out at anything they can find because they are so frustrated with the success that Trump is having," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"They talk about inflation and affordability," he added. "Well, we should realize that since Trump took office, prices have gone up by less than 3%. Under former President Joe Biden, they went up by 24%."

Morris said Democrats’ reaction to Trump’s political resurgence has become more extreme, pointing to voting splits in Congress and a growing embrace of socialism in major cities.

The economic improvement under Trump is real, but takes time to reach consumers, Morris said.

"We're now producing beef that will cost a lot less, but it takes a while for a cow to grow up and be matured, and be slaughtered," he said. "Chickens and eggs are a good example also."

Morris said Democratic lawmakers are becoming more anxious as Trump moves forward with plans to restructure health insurance payments.

"Trump is going to change the fundamental rules of health insurance and pay the money directly to the consumer, to the beneficiary, not to the insurance company," Morris said.

"That's going to lower prices. But I think it's also going to increase the Democratic level of angst."

He also criticized Democrats who have urged military personnel to resist presidential orders, calling the tactic "dangerous" and "incendiary."

"They're trying to put out bait for those who are defying our laws," Morris said. "They're not illegal orders to enforce the law."

"They don't want to come out and say, don’t be aggressive against illegal immigrants, but that's what they're really meaning," he added.

Morris said the rhetoric signals deeper turmoil inside the party.

"The whole thing is so dangerous," he said. "It's so incendiary on so many levels, and it's just shocking that they actually put out that video."

