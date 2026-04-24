Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Dems Blocking Popular Measures

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., on Friday criticized Senate Democrats for what he described as obstructing widely supported legislation, arguing that their opposition is contributing to a government funding standoff despite Republican control of Congress and the White House.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," Steube said Democrats are blocking measures that he claimed have broad public backing, including provisions tied to border security and funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

"They're blocking something that 80% of Americans support," Steube said, pointing to House-passed legislation such as the SAVE America Act and what he described as "full funding" for the Department of Homeland Security, including Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Steube also highlighted divisions within the Senate Republican conference, arguing that opposition to eliminating the filibuster has complicated efforts to advance legislation with a simple majority.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., cannot move forward with certain measures because not all Republicans support changing the chamber's rules, Steube said.

"Because Thune can't nuke the filibuster because of those four senators, they can't pass anything by a majority vote," Steube said.

The Florida congressman pointed to Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska as key figures in that dynamic. He suggested the political landscape could shift after the next election cycle, noting that some of those lawmakers may not remain in office.

"McConnell is not going to be there after the midterm elections. Tillis isn't going to be there," Steube said, adding that Collins and Murkowski could face reelection, potentially altering the Senate's makeup.

Steube said the current impasse has forced lawmakers to rely on the reconciliation process, a budgetary mechanism that allows certain legislation to pass with a simple majority, even for what he described as basic government functions.

"We're having to go through this reconciliation process just to fund the basic functions of government, our Border Patrol and ICE," he said.

The congressman argued that the situation is at odds with voter expectations following recent elections.

"It's just ridiculous that Americans gave us the House, the Senate, the White House, and we can't provide for them the things that they've asked us to do," Steube said.

The comments come as lawmakers continue negotiations over government funding and broader policy priorities, with partisan disagreements and procedural hurdles complicating efforts to reach a resolution.

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