Rep. Troy Downing to Newsmax: Dems 'Inflicting Pain' With Shutdown Standoff

Democrats are "inflicting pain" on Americans by refusing to support a simple continuing resolution that would reopen the government, Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., told Newsmax.

"It's crazy to think about because this was such a simple bill to simply continue existing spending for seven weeks," Downing told Thursday's "Wake Up America Early."

"The fact that we haven't actually moved on and the amount of pain that the Democrats are inflicting upon the American people, basically because they see this as their only lever point, is just silly," he added.

If just five Democrats crossed the aisle, that could end the shutdown immediately, Downing noted.

"Let's actually just get five more reasonable Democrats to sign this simple continuing resolution," he said. "Get the government open and end this pain."

He criticized Democrat leaders for leveraging the spending fight to push unrelated issues such as Affordable Care Act tax credits.

"Let's have these conversations in committee hearings with stakeholders, not use it as a leverage point that is causing lack of pay for our military, for our federal workers," Downing said.

The congressman also warned of the broader impact of the prolonged shutdown.

"I just heard that they're expecting 10% of air travel to be foreclosed on because of the lack of air traffic controllers," he said. "There's so much pain, so much expense on such a simple deal."

Downing rejected claims the GOP was responsible for the stalemate.

"When people say, is this a Democrat or Republican shutdown, look at those 14 votes," he said. "It was open the government or don't open the government, and see who voted for what. That tells you the whole story right there."

He also accused Democrat Minority Leaders Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of putting "politics ahead of the American people" after they sent a letter to Republicans and President Donald Trump following Tuesday's elections.

"They've made it completely about politics," Downing said. "They are willing to put the American people in pain to have people suffer, worrying about whether SNAP payments are going to come through or workers are getting paid."

Asked about Trump's renewed calls to end the Senate filibuster, Downing said he understands the frustration but believes the institution must be preserved.

"Obviously, when you're in the majority, it'd be really nice to not have the filibuster," he said.

"But if you're in the minority, you're hoping you have it so you can slow things down when needed," the congressman added. "I think maintaining that institution is long-term important for the country."

Downing added while the fight is frustrating, the GOP must "hold the line" to protect both fiscal responsibility and democratic process.

