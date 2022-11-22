Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: Dems 'Eroded Public Trust in Our Institutions'

Democrats have "eroded public trust in our institutions" and Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee investigations into former President Donald Trump is just another example, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"What's such a shame here is so many actions on the part of the Democrats have eroded public trust in our institutions," Waltz told "John Bachman Now." "We've seen [Dr. Anthony] Fauci up at the podium time and time again, misleading the American people about gain of function, about taxpayer funding of gain of function.

"We have the same type of erosion in confidence in any type of independent prosecutor when we saw [special counsel Robert] Mueller load up his team with Clinton supporters and people who had donated to the Democratic Party and yet pretend to be independent."

"We're seeing the same thing now with this one," he continued, referring to Smith. "This is about politics. This is about hanging a cloud over President Trump and his 2024 run to retake the presidency and make America great again and that's all this is about."

CBS News confirmed Monday the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop, with senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge tweeting, "CBS News has obtained data from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden."

"The data came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena," she said.

When asked why the mainstream media is suddenly coming around about the laptop's legitimacy, the Florida Republican said it was obviously a way to cover themselves once the GOP begins digging.

"It's obvious to the entire world that there are going to be investigations, that the FBI has been sitting on this laptop now for years," he said. "As someone focused on national security, I can tell you for certain the Chinese Communist Party and the Bank of China, who was partnered with Hunter Biden, doesn't give you a billion and a half dollars to invest in shoestring factories.

"They want artificial intelligence, advanced materials, quantum computing — things with clear national security concerns," Waltz continued. "And what did Hunter Biden use in terms of his influence and his father's influence to bypass export restrictions on those types of advanced technologies that are now funding the Chinese military buildup and helping them with their technological edge? There's a lot to unpack.

"I promise you, as Republicans, when we take control of the House, we are going to get to the bottom of it," he added.

