Rep. Reschnethaler to Newsmax: Dem Support for Abrego Garcia 'Great' for GOP

By    |   Tuesday, 22 April 2025 12:18 PM EDT

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats' support for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was accused by the Trump administration of being a member of the gang MS-13 and deported to an El Salvadorian prison, will hurt them in the midterm elections next year.

Four House Democrats this week traveled to El Salvador to investigate the conditions at the prison where Abrego Garcia is being held following the trip by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., to meet with Abrego Garcia, who lived in Maryland for more than 10 years before being deported last month.

Reschenthaler told "Wake Up America," "Well, I'm so happy this is going on because it shows the juxtaposition between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party."

He added, "So if the Democrats want to take these trips and they want to get behind gang members in El Salvador, then that's great because it shows the American people where their priorities are."

Reschenthaler went on to say, "These are the same politicians that refused to clap for angel moms during the State of the Union" and accused them of lacking "the same vigor … for the hostages in Israel."

The congressman said, "So it's quite amazing where their priorities lie. So the more they want to go down to El Salvador, the more they want to get behind dangerous gang members, do it because we have another election coming up in 2016. I don't think this will play well for them."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats' support for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was accused by the Trump administration of being a member of the gang MS-13 and deported to an El Salvadorian prison, will hurt them in the midterm elections next year.
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 12:18 PM
