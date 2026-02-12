Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Dems Used Epstein Victims as Props During Bondi Hearing

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., on Thursday criticized Democrats for what he described as the repeated use of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims as “props.”

Harris said this time it was during Wednesday's congressional hearing involving U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Speaking to Newsmax TV's "National Report," Harris said it was a “unique moment” when several individuals identified as Epstein’s victims were asked to stand.

However, he expressed frustration that multiple Democrat members prompted the group to rise more than once throughout the proceedings.

“Because there were different members that had them stand up multiple times, it was almost as if they were being used as props,” Harris said. “That was certainly frustrating and certainly sad that they would be used in that way.”

The hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files focused in part on Bondi’s handling of matters related to Epstein, including emotional exchanges as lawmakers questioned witnesses and referenced the victims’ experiences.

At several points, Democrat lawmakers asked the individuals in attendance to stand while discussing the broader impact of Epstein’s crimes and the federal government’s response.

Harris said he was not familiar with the specific circumstances of each individual present and cautioned against drawing conclusions without more information.

“I’m sure every single one of them has a story, but I wasn’t familiar with what their story was,” Harris said. “I don’t know that they have gone to the FBI and had been turned away.

"I just don’t know.”

He added that, in his view, asking the individuals to repeatedly stand or respond to questions such as whether they had been contacted by authorities contributed to what he described as a staged moment.

“I just have these individuals standing up and being asked questions as props — to ask, raise your hand or drop your hand down or has anybody talked to you type of thing,” Harris said. “So that was sort of unusual.

"But again, it was obviously for dramatic effect.”

Democrats have defended their focus on Epstein’s victims in past hearings as necessary to underscore the human toll of the disgraced financier’s crimes and to hold public officials accountable for their actions.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His case and prior plea agreements have continued to draw scrutiny from lawmakers in both parties.

