Nunes to Newsmax: Dems Ignoring Kennedy Jr.

There's a high likelihood President Joe Biden may not be able to run again in 2024, but Democrats and the "propaganda fake news" are ignoring Robert Kennedy Jr., a Democratic contender, says former Rep. Devin Nunes.

"Everybody loved the Kennedy family. Now you have Robert Kennedy's son, Robert Kennedy Jr., running for president and they have effectively said, 'Kennedy? What's a Kennedy? Who's that?' No debates. Nothing, but Kennedy is ... at 16% of that poll you put up on the screen. But I've actually seen him at 20% in other polls. And that didn't bode well, considering that the fake news has totally ignored that Kennedy is even running," Nunes said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"When I say fake news ignoring him, that's what I mean: the Democrats. It's the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. The DNC's [Democratic National Committee] ignoring them, plus all the propaganda fake news is ignoring them. That tells you there's something going on underneath in the Democratic Party, where you have 16[%] to 20% of them — with virtually no news coverage — that wants to vote for Kennedy," he added.

Kennedy two weeks ago launched his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination with the support of 14% of voters who backed Biden in 2020, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

Last week, a Fox News poll showed him at 19%. A survey from YouGov published a few weeks ago tested Kennedy's image alongside a dozen other political figures, including Biden, former President Donald Trump, and other congressional leaders. Nearly half of Americans had a favorable view of him (48%) compared with just 28% unfavorable.