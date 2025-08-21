Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Dems 'Overplayed Their Hand' on Trump

The overturning of the $527 million civil penalty against President Donald Trump is just another example of how "Democrats really overplayed their hand" against Trump and really led Americans to lose "faith" in justice, according to White House senior adviser Peter Navarro.

"The Democrats really overplayed their hand on this because they thought they could take Donald Trump out: "They didn't," Navarro told Newsmax White House correspondent Mike Carter moments after the ruling in a clip that aired Thursday on "National Report."

"And in the process, they destroyed the American people's faith in our Justice Department — and got President Trump a lot of votes because of it."

Navarro blasted Attorney General Letitia James in addition to accusing Democrats of weaponizing the justice system against Trump.

"Letitia James is another one that belongs in jail," Navarro told Carter.

Navarro, who himself served prison time in a contempt of Congress case, linked his experience to what he described as a broader pattern of political targeting.

"The book I wrote about, 'I went to prison, so you won't have to,' the whole theme of that thing is that I'm the wake up call: If they can come for me, they can come for you," Navarro concluded.

"So people need to understand that these are bad people: Letitia James, and Fani Willis in Georgia, Alvin Bragg in Manhattan.

"The question is, how coordinated were they? And that's the question that needs to be answered by an investigation."

