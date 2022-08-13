Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Dems See What's Going to Happen

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., said Democrats came together to pass the Inflation Reduction Act because they see what's going to happen in November.

"Their polling is horrible with independents, with many Democrats. Of course, it's horrible with Republicans. They see the train coming and what they're doing — they're coalescing around a radical left-wing agenda, and they wanted to codify parts of their New Green Deal, which is bad for America. It's them picking winners and losers, and the American people are the losers. I rarely take to the floor, but yesterday I said this is the burning ember that is burning the American people one last time before they [Democrats] lose the majority," Fleischmann said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"It's a bad bill on the energy side. There are other parts of the bill that are just shocking: $80 billion for the IRS, 87,000 more IRS agents. But on the energy side it's bad. It raises taxes at a time when we're in a recession; it's hurting producers.

"I couldn't have picked a time for a worst bill. We just didn't have the votes to stop it. Not one voted for it in the House, not one Republican voted for it in the Senate. That should be a call to the American people that it’s a horrific bill."

Fleischmann said the bill doesn't accomplish what it told the American people it would.

"This is just a sweetheart deal put together by the Democrats, and it doesn't even accomplish what they said it would do," he said.

"Eighty-seven billion dollars, 87,000 more IRS agents: What are they going to be up to? I'd say no good. That's six times the current IRS budget. It dwarfs the budget of many other federal agencies. It shows you where the hearts and minds are with the radical left in the Democratic Party. They support big government. They support intrusion into our rights. They don't trust the American people. I trust the American entrepreneur. Americans are overtaxed, not under taxed and I think it's high time we had Republicans start talking about the fact that economic freedom and political freedom are inseparable. The Democrats basically want to infringe on those freedoms. Republicans want to support entrepreneurs, support growth. ... They're going to push us into recession. Every step of the way Democrats picked the wrong thing."

