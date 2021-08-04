Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Dems Want to 'Rig' Elections to 'Stay in Power'

Democrats' attempts to pass legislation to federalize elections ostensibly "steals your vote" in order to help them "stay in power for the next 100 years," according to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"When illegal voters cast a vote, they are stealing the votes of American citizens who have a constitutional right to vote – and it's just a cynical power grab by Democrats because they don't want the voters to be able to vote them out of office," Cruz told Wednesday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"They want to change the rules and rig the system so that Democrats stay in power for the next 100 years."

Cruz pointed to the recommendations of the Carter-Baker commission, which was led by former Democrat President Jimmy Carter and former Republican Secretary of State Jim Baker, which studied election integrity and offered recommendations for voter identification and banning of ballot harvesting.

"The Carter-Baker Commission examined the evidence of voter fraud," Cruz told host Eric Bolling. "It concluded voter fraud is a real problem. It has been a persistent problem over the decades. It concluded that photo ID as an important protection to protect the integrity of elections. It concluded that ballot harvesting – paid operatives collecting the ballots of other people – invites voter fraud.

"And so it recommended photo ID; it recommended prohibiting ballot harvesting."

But the Democrats' "For the People Act" does just the opposite of what that bipartisan commission recommended, to welcome potential "fraud," according to Cruz.

"What does the 'Corrupt Politicians Act' do? It literally takes just about every recommendation of the Carter-Baker Commission, and it turns it on its head," Cruz continued. "Everything the Carter-Baker Commission said, 'this would produce more fraud,' the Democrats in Congress said, essentially, 'great, that's what we want; let's do that.

"So instead of photo ID, it strikes down every photo ID law in the country; instead of prohibiting ballot harvesting, it mandates ballot harvesting in elections across the country. And what it's doing is trying to steal your vote."

Democrats are welcoming illegal aliens into the country through open borders and have fought to get convicted felons to get their votes back – to vote for Democrats – Cruz concluded.

"Democrats, I think, understandably believe that if millions of illegal aliens and millions of felons are voting, they're likely to vote Democrat," he said. "And this is all about partisan politics rather than the interests and well being of the country."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here