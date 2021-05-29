Trump: 'What's Happened to Israel Is One of the Great Injustices'

Israel in the past was "so protected by Congress" but House Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Nancy Pelosi have shifted the political center of gravity on the Israel-Palestine conflict, which is wrong, says former President Donald Trump.

"I think what's happened to Israel is one of the great injustices," Trump said Saturday during an exclusive interview with Dick Morris on Newsmax TV's "Dick Morris Democracy."

"If you look back 10 or 12 years ago, Israel was so protected by Congress. Congress loved Israel."

But now, "the House doesn't like Israel," and it is "protective of anything other than Israel," Trump said.

"What's gone on with the House with AOC and Omar and all of these people and Pelosi, they are not in favor of Israel, and yet the Jewish vote goes to the Democrats," he added.

"So someday, you'll have to explain that to me, because there's nobody that's done more for Israel than I have."

Trump also said Black Lives Matter, which is siding with the Palestinians over Israel, won't fix things.

Progressive congressional Democrats kept criticizing U.S. funding for Israel after a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip came into effect last week, with Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib introducing a resolution seeking to block a $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, a symbolic response to conflict between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas group.

"A cease-fire is necessary, but will not alone achieve freedom, justice, and equality for all who live under Israel's apartheid government," tweeted Tlaib, D-Mich., the first Palestinian American woman in Congress. "The U.S. must condition funding to uphold human rights, and end the funding entirely if those conditions are not met."

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., posted a similar message on Twitter, and as chair of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is sponsoring a bill to ban American funding to Israel from being used to support "military detention, interrogation, abuse or ill-treatment" of Palestinian children, property seizures and forcible evictions in the Palestinian territories, and the deployment of personnel or equipment to annex territory in the West Bank.

Trump during the Newsmax interview also said gains made by Republicans among Latino voters was encouraging.

"I think they have a chance because if you look at the Latino vote, it's very entrepreneurial," Trump said. "These are great entrepreneurs. They're great business people. They love hard work. They love money, and they're making money, and they're very entrepreneurial."

He added, "obviously, Asians are the same way, but I also did well with the African American vote."

"We did well with everything," Trump insisted. "We got 75 million votes, and there's no way [Biden] got 80 [million]. OK? You know that and so does everybody else."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here