Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Build Back Better Is All Democrats Have

Democrats are still pushing for the Build Back Better bill, which remains stalled in the Senate, because "it's all they have," Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's truly unbelievable because this thing will only exacerbate every problem we have," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What we have here is a bill that is not in the interest of the American people. It's an unbelievable spending bill, and we're determined to kill it."

Meanwhile, the nation is dealing with 7% inflation, or the highest since 1982, according to Labor Department statistics released Wednesday, Meuser pointed out. Businesses are also suffering from work shortages, but the bill adds leave provisions that will cause even more issues, he added.

"This bill adds to that four weeks of unchecked leave time and extends the child tax credit," said Meuser. "All right, let's extend the child tax credit, but let's have work requirements along with it. Nothing is being done smart here. It is just huge spending at the expense of working Americans."

But President Joe Biden "doesn't let the truth get in the way of an entertaining story," he continued. "They're talking about filibusters, about blowing a hole in Senate procedure, they're talking about wild spending, and they're talking about federalizing our state-run elections."

The congressman also rejected Democrats' arguments that Republicans want to limit voting access through blocking proposed voting right legislation.

"We are for as much access to voting as possible while maintaining election integrity," said Meuser. "The bill that they're proposing, it's got so much in it that the American people truly need to be aware of. It pays for campaigns. Chuck Schumer, for instance, would get $40 million towards his campaign as well as others if this bill were to pass."

The congressman also commented on Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams' failure to attend Biden's speech in her state, where he called to pass the legislation.

"Clearly, it shows Joe Biden is toxic," Meuser said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here