Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Dems, Biden Admin Have Protected China

Democratic lawmakers and the Biden administration have done everything to protect China despite growing suggestions that mistakes or an accident in a Chinese lab caused the COVID-19 pandemic, says Missouri Republican Rep. Jason Smith.

“It goes back to anything President Trump ever did the Democrats wanted to be on the other side of,” Smith said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show.”

“In regard to this issue with China, the socialist Democrats, the Biden administration, they clearly have done everything they can to protect and preserve China. It seems like their priority is China first, not America first. I’m glad that at least now Dr. Fauci, for one, is saying that where this virus came from might have actually came from the laboratory. But it just shows how inconsistent he has been.



The U.S. intelligence community is still not 100 percent certain on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic though an intelligence report uncovered by the Wall Street Journal said three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care. The first officially documented case of a COVID-19 infection was in early December.

Jamie Metzl, an adviser for the World Health Organization, said the lab-leak theory is possible while scientists were "poking and prodding and studying" viruses with the intention of developing vaccines.

"Then I believe what possibly happened was there was an accidental leak followed by a criminal cover-up," said Metzl, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who served in the Clinton administration in the State Department.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered a U.S. intelligence inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

“I have now asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,” Biden said in a statement. “As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China.”

Smith, during his appearance on Newsmax, also slammed Biden’s “reckless behavior” on immigration and said the president should be held accountable for defying Congress and freezing funding for the wall along the southern border.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is investigating the legality of Biden’s earlier freeze, which may have violated the Impoundment Control Act.

“They have had plenty of time to look into it,” Smith said. “The GAO needs to issue their verdict and what that verdict is … that Biden clearly violated the Budget Empowerment Act and needs to allow the funding to go forward and restarting and building the southern wall.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here