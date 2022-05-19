Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Dems Playing Race Card With Abortion

Democrats are playing the "same old race card" with abortion, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has "erased our southern border" and allowed at least 42 people on the terror watch list to cross into the U.S., says Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas.

"Mayorkas said the Roe decision by the Supreme Court creates the greatest terror-related threat to the United States," Babin told Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday.

"This is the man who has erased our southern border. We know at least 42, probably many more, people on the terror watch list who have come across and here he is bringing in race to abortion.

"It boggles the mind. You have to really stretch your imagination to think that racism is playing a part in this when we have seen over and over again that the protests, the Molotov cocktail fire-bombing of churches and pro-life centers have been perpetrated by the hard left, pro-abortion people. It makes no sense at all. Democrats are playing the same old race card."

A DHS memo obtained by Axios shows that the U.S. government is bracing for a surge in political violence if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The May 13 memo says threats targeting SCOTUS justices, lawmakers, and other public officials "are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court's official ruling."

"Some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists' embrace of pro-life narratives may be linked to the perception of wanting to 'save white children' and 'fight white genocide,'" the memo also says.

Since the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was published May 2, abortion rights activists have protested outside SCOTUS justices' homes and at least 25 violent threats on social media have been referred to law enforcement.

But "the mere advocacy of political or social positions, political activism, use of strong rhetoric, or generalized philosophic embrace of violent tactics does not constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity and is constitutionally protected," according to the DHS memo.

"It is illegal to be protesting outside these justices' homes," Babin told Newsmax.

"It needs to be addressed and these protesters should be arrested and prosecuted. But don't hold your breath waiting for the Department of Justice or the FBI to initiate arrests."

