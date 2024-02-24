Craig DeLuz to Newsmax: Time for Haley to Embrace Trump's Unity Message

Craig DeLuz, founder of Uncommon Sense Media Group, told Newsmax Saturday that it's time for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to get on board with former President Donald Trump's "message of unity."

"I think it's very clear the Republican Party voters have spoken, and they want Donald Trump to represent them in the general election," DeLuz said.

"I think it's time for Nikki Haley to understand that, and it's time for her to get on board with that and to, I think, echo President Trump's message of unity and say it's time to come together.

"It's time to focus on who we really need to be dealing with, and that's getting Joe Biden out of office," he said.

Regarding Trump's projected win in South Carolina, DeLuz stated, "Oh, it's going to grow even more. He's going to win and by, well, more than 20 points.

"I think that he has sent a very clear message with his victory today. It's time to get on board the Trump train.

"He is going to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024," he said.

Newsmax predicted Trump's win as soon as the polls closed at 7 p.m. EST.

According to Newsmax projections at 8:50 p.m. EST, Trump was ahead with 60.7% of the vote to 38.7% for Haley.

