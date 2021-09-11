Pete King to Newsmax: 9/11 Shows 'Real Americans Love the Cops,' Our Country

Lamenting a modern America that talks about defunding the police, former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., on Newsmax, warns that talk can set us back and set us up for another 9/11-like terrorist attack.

"I don't want to be victims of our own success – because of tremendous effort, we have not had a major attack in 20 years – that could change overnight, if we ever let our guard down," King told host Shaun Kraisman in a live interview from the 9/11 service as victims names were being read.

"So people who want to defund the police, who want to cut back on the military, cut back our intelligence agencies: We do that, we're inviting another 9/11."

King did hail the "real Americans" who support the police and 9/11 first responders.

"At a time when it's defund the cops, attack the cops, go after first responders, you can't today," King said. "You realize that the real Americans love the cops; they know what they did. They love the firefighters, know what they did.

"To me, this was the heart of American people. The people here today were people who love their country, love the police, love the firefighters, love the armed forces – and it was really great to be with them."

King said every year 9/11 warrants our undivided attention, hailing the rebuilding, unity, and love as the embodiment of "the American spirit, the dynamism of America."

"I was actually working right up the block when they were building the World Trade Center," King said. "I remember coming back on 9/11, I couldn't tell where I was, even though it's only a block from where I worked.

"But to see this, it's coming back to me: This is America. We fought back. I don't think even the most patriotic, dedicated person would have thought on Sept. 12, 2001 this would be what it is today. This is, to me, the American spirit, the dynamism of America, not giving

up, not feeling sorry for ourselves, and not also always criticizing America and saying we're systemically racist."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here