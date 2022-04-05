Rep. Waltz: Increase in Military Budget Really a Decrease After Inflation

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., argued Tuesday on Newsmax that President Joe Biden's $773 billion proposed defense budget could not be called an increase in military spending due to inflation.

On "Spicer & Co.," Waltz said: "Today ... the comptroller of the Defense Department admitted that his planning figure for the budget was 4% inflation. We already know that that's already doubled, and they basically hinted that they may have to come back for more money just to break even."

According to NBC News, inflation rose 7.9% in February compared with last year.

Waltz continued: "They talked about a 3% increase in troop pay. We all know, do the basic math, that's a 4 to 5% decrease in what the troops are getting. So, uh, at this level at $800 billion, you're talking tens of billions of dollars of cuts.

''At the same time, we're not keeping pace with China, from space to their navy to their hypersonics [hypersonic missiles]. Russia's on the march, as we're all seeing right now. ... In the meantime, we have the Biden administration basically putting forward defense cuts."

Waltz is seeking reelection this year in Florida's 6th Congressional District.

