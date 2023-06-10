×
Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: High Time to Defund 'Deep State'

By    |   Saturday, 10 June 2023 12:26 PM EDT

Appearing on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said it's high time to rein in the "deep state."

Speaking about former President Donald Trump's indictment, Burlison asked, "When is enough, enough?

"The deep state has been taking over," he said, adding that it began "when the FBI started investigating parents for just going to school board meetings. The FBI was involved with Twitter and others ... to bury the Hunter Biden laptop-from-hell story. And then ... John Durham even pointed out that the FBI was, in his report, ... was not following the 'fidelity of the law' whenever they were investigating the president on bogus, phony charges. And now they are picking bogus, phony charges — this silly little issue — to throw the book [at] the former president of the United States. So I ask you: When is enough, enough?

"We have got to get our hands around the FBI and the Department of Justice, and we've got to get their attention. The one thing we can do is at least defund this agency," Burlison added.

Click Here to comment on this article
