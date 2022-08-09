Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Deep State,' Intel Community Must Be Held Accountable

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., decried on Newsmax the Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, saying that the "deep state" and intelligence community need to be held accountable.

"There have been too many instances like this with the intelligence community — huge failures. For example, the intelligence community led Congress to believe that the Afghanistan government would fight the Taliban, then the intelligence community led Congress to believe that Ukraine would be like Afghanistan ...

''Now, you look at the intelligence community base so much information on the Steele dossier, which we now know was fake.

''And here we have an instance where the intelligence community ... raided the former president of the United States, who's the front-runner for president [in 2024] ... and they give no one any explanation other than there were a few documents missing from the National Archive," Comer said on Tuesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

When asked about oversight, Comer replied: "Well, this is the deep state ... The deep state is real. For the FBI to do what they did to former President Trump and give no explanation to any member of Congress, to the national media, or anyone else, it's unacceptable. And we're sick and tired of it. They have a huge budget, and they have made a lot of mistakes."

As Comer continued, he pointed out, what did the National Archives tell the FBI to spur a raid?

"What I've seen that the National Archives was concerned about Trump having in his possession didn't amount to" much, the congressman asserted.

Comer is seeking reelection in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District.

