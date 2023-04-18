Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Biden White House Is 'Shameless'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., ripped President Joe Biden for not engaging in upcoming talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on raising the debt ceiling.

"Once again the Biden White House seems to have no shame," Meuser told Tuesday's "Wake Up America" on Newsmax. "Speaker McCarthy met with President Biden 11 weeks ago, 77 days ago I believe, and the speaker has heard nothing from the White House since.

"We have a plan to save the taxpayers money and grow the economy. The plan that we are working will be $1 trillion less in deficit spending than the Biden $6.7 trillion monstrosity.

"Social Security and Medicare will be saved. It will not be cut. There guys are just so shameless. Here we have serious issues in our country and they want to throw gaslight falsities to the American people when we really have serious issues to deal with.

"It's shameless, but it's no surprise. All they do is blame others for the unbelievable mistakes that they've made with our economy and certainly with the budget."

Asked why Biden is stonewalling, he said: "Why are they stonewalling on the border? Is it that bad? Are they just simply pretending something doesn't exist when it does? They want to spend. They want a budget. They want a blank check. They want the debt ceiling to be raised with no limit and they want no checks on future spending. We are not going to give that to them, primarily because 80% of the American people don't want us to, because its fiscally, unbelievably irresponsible."

He also took time to jab Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who just returned after being treated for clinical depression.

"We're glad John Fetterman is up on his feet," he said. "He is being paid by the taxpayers to do a job as a U.S. senator, but then again many people are very happy that he's not doing the job that he proclaimed he was going to do – and that is to focus on our most destructive policies to our economy and our national security that is being led by the Biden administration and that Senate democratic leadership.

"So, maybe him taking it easy for a little while is not a bad thing."

