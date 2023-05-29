Rep. Bice to Newsmax: McCarthy Kept Promises in Debt Deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kept promises that he made at the start of the debt increase negotiations and is deserving of praise for reaching a deal with conservative achievements while preventing the country from deteriorating into fiscal chaos, Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., said Monday on Newsmax.

Bice said on Newsmax's "National Report" that "the speaker said in the very beginning that there was two things he would not do. He would not do a clean debt limit increase and he would not raise taxes. And this bill fits that very narrative."

Bice added: "Speaker McCarthy has been underestimated time and time again. He was able to put together a deal that has some actually good provisions in it, and I look forward to supporting it later this week."

Bice brushed aside criticism from some Republicans about the deal, saying the compromise "is not everything that everyone wanted" but stressed that, "I don't know how saving $2.1 trillion, which is the CBO estimate that was released this morning, is a bad deal."

Bice emphasized that what it comes down to is that "you have two options here. You either support this package, which I think has very conservative provisions in it, or you allow the country to default," which she said would have dangerous consequences with fiscal chaos ensuing.

