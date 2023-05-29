×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: debt ceiling | deal | stephanie bice | kevin mccarthy | conservative

Rep. Bice to Newsmax: McCarthy Kept Promises in Debt Deal

By    |   Monday, 29 May 2023 01:30 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kept promises that he made at the start of the debt increase negotiations and is deserving of praise for reaching a deal with conservative achievements while preventing the country from deteriorating into fiscal chaos, Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., said Monday on Newsmax.

Bice said on Newsmax's "National Report" that "the speaker said in the very beginning that there was two things he would not do. He would not do a clean debt limit increase and he would not raise taxes. And this bill fits that very narrative."

Bice added: "Speaker McCarthy has been underestimated time and time again. He was able to put together a deal that has some actually good provisions in it, and I look forward to supporting it later this week."

Bice brushed aside criticism from some Republicans about the deal, saying the compromise "is not everything that everyone wanted" but stressed that, "I don't know how saving $2.1 trillion, which is the CBO estimate that was released this morning, is a bad deal."

Bice emphasized that what it comes down to is that "you have two options here. You either support this package, which I think has very conservative provisions in it, or you allow the country to default," which she said would have dangerous consequences with fiscal chaos ensuing.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kept promises that he made at the start of the debt increase negotiations and is deserving of praise for reaching a deal with conservative achievements, Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., said.
debt ceiling, deal, stephanie bice, kevin mccarthy, conservative
263
2023-30-29
Monday, 29 May 2023 01:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved