Rep. Aderholt to Newsmax: WH Has Spent Unnecessarily to Boost Debt Ceiling

(Newsmax/"America Right Now")

Saturday, 21 January 2023 04:09 PM EST

The Biden administration has spent government funds on unnecessary items, says Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala.

“You can’t just keep spending and spending and spending,” Aderholt said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax  “America Right Now.”

“Some members of Congress won’t really focus on cut spending unless they’re really pushed to the wall and we’re — hopefully this is the situation where we’re pushed to the wall — where we’re saying, ‘Alright, we’re going to change’ instead of being back here a year from now where we’re raising the debt limit again.”

The U.S. this week hit a limit on how much money it can borrow, and the Treasury Department said in a letter to congressional leaders it had started taking “extraordinary measures” as the government had run up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 trillion. An artificially imposed cap, the debt ceiling has been increased roughly 80 times since the 1960s.

“I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in the letter.

Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have several months to reach agreement as the Treasury Department imposes measures to keep the government operating until at least June. But years of intensifying partisan hostility have led to a conflicting set of demands that jeopardize the ability of the lawmakers to work together on a basic duty.

Aderholt said lawmakers need to clean up frivolous expenditures and cut spending on growing programs like Social Security and Medicaid.

“We need to make sure — we have so many people in this country that are fleecing the system. We have so much spending in the U.S. that could be pared back and there’s a way that we can do it. Democrats want to keep spending and it’s just like kicking the can down the road,” he said.

Saturday, 21 January 2023 04:09 PM
