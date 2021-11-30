Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Govt Spending Root Cause to Debt Problem

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, joined Newsmax on Tuesday to discuss bipartisan efforts to raise the debt ceiling and to probe President Biden's infrastructure bill, which he voted against and thinks the private sector could build "cheaper" and "faster."

"I'm concerned about our debt; I mean, I've been up here almost 12 years, and I'm one of the few that votes against raising debt ceilings," Williams told Tuesday's "American Agenda." "The debt we have is unsustainable. We're going to probably vote for continued resolution with which just keeps us going the same direction we were going last cycle, and the problem is not cash flow. The problem is spending in our government."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed lawmakers earlier this month the federal government risked default if they did not raise the debt ceiling by mid-December, Bloomberg reported.

"While I have a high degree of confidence that Treasury will be able to finance the U.S. government through Dec. 15, there are scenarios in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources to continue to finance the operations of the U.S. government beyond this date," the statement read.

The Texas congressman said he also fears President Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative is "money we don't have," citing a lack of a "private sector component" to the legislation.

"Only about $100 billion of the trillion was true infrastructure: roads, bridges, broadband, etc. It's a lot of the Green New Deal and that sort of thing," Williams said. "We need the private sector to build infrastructure. We don't need taxpayers' dollars doing it. Let the private sector build it cheaper, faster, and get it done."

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a summary Nov. 18, which projected the Build Back Better bill awaiting a vote in the Senate add a "net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion over the 2022-2031 period."

