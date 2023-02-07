Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: GOP Can't Grant Biden's Debt Limit Increase

Member of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax that House Republicans aren't budging on a debt-limit increase.

"We just cannot give him a straight debt limit increase," Smith told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "He's gonna talk about some sort."

The congressman highlights that people today "are experiencing the direct result of reckless spending.

"Inflation's gone up to the highest it has been in 40 years because of the reckless government spending," he continued. "They continue to spend like this, [people are] going to be paying more to put food on their table, closing their backs and gasoline in their cars, and that is because of irresponsible fiscal policy."

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that President Joe Biden, in a stark appeal to Congress, demanded a "clean" debt-ceiling hike, unencumbered by the shackles of fiscal restriction.

