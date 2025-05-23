Dr. Birx to Newsmax: MAHA Report In-Depth Take on Child Chronic Disease Crisis

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator in President Donald Trump's first term, on Newsmax on Friday lauded a Make America Healthy Again Commission report that exposed the root causes of chronic diseases in children.

The commission was created through a Trump executive order in February and is being led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other Cabinet officials. The 73-page report listed a range of contributing factors — poor diet, accumulation of environmental toxins, insufficient physical activity, chronic stress, and overmedicalization — to the crisis and supported "gold-standard" scientific research in developing comprehensive strategy to fix it.

"I love the way they laid out the problem," Birx told "American Agenda." "So, they spend the first 20 pages laying out the problem, and then they spend about 15 pages ... the longest section is on food. And I think that's because we finally recognize that there is a relationship between the food we eat and our gut bacteria, and then how we progress in disease. And that's true in children and in adults."

The report will be used by the commission to create a plan that can be implemented during the remainder of Trump's term.

"So now we're beginning to understand how our gut bacteria has an impact potentially on Parkinson's and Alzheimer's," Brix said. "And hopefully they're going to really look into whether our food can trigger gut bacteria. That increases the risk of depression. I think it's a comprehensive approach. It starts with food. It talks about chemicals; it talks about drugs."

She said even though the mainstream media has focused a lot about the report's take on vaccines \— it called for an increased scrutiny of the childhood vaccine schedule — Brix said "the vaccines are only three pages. It's less than 5% of the report."

