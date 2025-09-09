Dr. Birx to Newsmax: MAHA Report Offers 'Doable' Fix for Children's Health

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator during President Donald Trump's first term, praised a new Health and Human Services report on children's health, telling Newsmax on Tuesday it is a much-needed shift toward prevention and long-term wellness.

Birx told "American Agenda" the MAHA Commission Report on Childhood Disease Strategy represents a turning point after decades of watching U.S. children grow less healthy year after year.

"It's so great that we finally have a report that looks at our children," Birx said. "Vaccination is critically important, but this picks up where vaccination leaves off and says our children are getting less and less healthy year over year. And we've just been watching it. Now, we finally have a potential impact and solution."

The HHS report, released Tuesday, lays out a national strategy to improve outcomes for children by targeting chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma, and behavioral health. It emphasizes community-level interventions, preventive care, and expanded parental education as key tools in reducing disparities across the country.

Birx said she was particularly encouraged that the report provides granular data down to the county level, enabling communities to identify hot spots of poor health and focus resources where they are needed most.

"I think it's doable, and I think we can really reverse the trends that have been going up steadily for over almost two decades."

According to HHS, the strategy is built around more than 120 executive actions across multiple agencies designed to restore "gold-standard" science, realign food and health system incentives, strengthen private-sector partnerships, and raise national awareness about children's health challenges.

The report also identifies four broad areas of focus:

Science and research: Expanding studies into metabolic health, environmental exposures, and early-life factors.

Expanding studies into metabolic health, environmental exposures, and early-life factors. Executive reforms: Defining ultraprocessed foods, tightening infant formula standards, overhauling school and hospital food programs, and improving nutrition labeling.

Defining ultraprocessed foods, tightening infant formula standards, overhauling school and hospital food programs, and improving nutrition labeling. Process reforms and deregulation: Streamlining organic certification, restoring whole milk in schools, and speeding approval of agricultural innovations.

Streamlining organic certification, restoring whole milk in schools, and speeding approval of agricultural innovations. Public awareness and education: Launching school fitness initiatives, new surgeon general campaigns on screen time, and better nutrition guidance for parents.

More than 40% of the roughly 73 million U.S. children under the age of 17 have at least one chronic health condition, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited in the report. Birx said the numbers are not surprising, given lifestyle shifts that keep children indoors and overly reliant on processed foods and digital screens.

"We tell parents to de-stress, get outside, take a walk," she said. "Yet, we've limited our children's ability to go outside and ride a bike. Every parent needs to step back and say, Am I putting pesticides on my lawn? Are ultraprocessed foods going into my 3-year-old's mouth? What am I going to do to change that?"

Birx stressed that the success of the HHS initiative will depend on education and empowering families.

"When you educate and give people the tools to make these changes, you can have a dramatic impact. We've done that across the globe with other chronic diseases," said Birx.

