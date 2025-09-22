Dr. Birx to Newsmax: Trump Admin's Acetaminophen Focus Is on 'Solutions'

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told Newsmax the Trump administration review of the potential side effects of taking acetaminophen is focused on finding "solutions."

Birx told "American Agenda" on Monday that the announcement today centered on medication is aimed at safety first. "This is an administration that is taking on chronic disease, saying it's unacceptable."

In the case of acetaminophen, Dr. Birx said there are qualified studies that have linked use of the medication by pregnant mothers to autism in their babies."And so there was a great study done by Harvard that looked at 43 studies that had looked at acetaminophen use during pregnancy and outcomes."

Birx continued saying, "And in that, what we call a meta-analysis, they looked at all 43 studies. They graded them by quality of the data, and they did find that there was a relationship between autism and acetaminophen use."

The doctor clarified that there was no finding of a direct cause-and-effect relationship. But the connection is enough to raise concerns. "That's why we're always worried about infectious diseases during pregnancy. Let's say you got a sinusitis infection, and they gave you antibiotics, plus told you to take acetaminophen in a decongestant."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cautions that acetaminophen is widely used in a broad range of medications. Acetaminophen is widely used not only as a standalone pain reliever and fever reducer but also as an ingredient in many combination medications. It appears in over-the-counter cold and flu remedies, sinus relief products, and multi-symptom treatments, as well as prescription painkillers, where it is often paired with opioids such as hydrocodone or oxycodone.

The Trump administration on Monday announced that the government is beginning to warn physicians and patients that caution is needed when prescribing or taking any medication with acetaminophen.

The federal government is taking steps to warn doctors and patients about possible risks linked to one of the nation's most commonly used pain medications. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the FDA has begun preparing a "physician's notice" on the issue, along with preparing a new safety warning label for medications that contain acetaminophen.

