Rep. Lesko to Newsmax: Biden, Dems' 'All-Out War' Driving Gas Prices

The nation is suffering under gas prices that have skyrocketed because of President Joe Biden and the Democrats' "all-out war" against oil and gas that are produced in the United States, Rep. Debbie Lesko said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"This is all a crisis created by President Biden and the Democrats," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "You can see that because as soon as President Biden took office, the gas prices kept going up every single month."

Biden has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, in part, for the climbing prices. Lesko said that while the war may be partly to blame, prices were going up before Russia invaded Ukraine.

"The biggest part is that President Biden and the Democrats have an all-out war against U.S.-produced oil and gas, and they're trying to blame everybody and anybody except themselves and shift the blame so the American people don't blame Biden," said Lesko.

But, she added, the American people are smart, and they're not buying the administration's claims.

"The polling data against President Biden shows that Putin's price hike is what Americans continue to hear, but what they continue to see are 40-year highs," she said.

Biden is traveling to Saudi Arabia in July and plans to ask OPEC to produce more oil, but Lesko said she agrees with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who told Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren, on her inaugural program Tuesday, that Biden wouldn't have to travel overseas to find oil if he'd drill at home.

"The first actions he took when he got into office was to try to shut down U.S. oil and gas production because he's caving in to the very leftist environmentalist Green New Deal," said Lesko. "He tells people, 'Oh, the solution is to go get an electric car,' which cost $60,000 to $100,000. They kind of forget that electricity needs to come from somewhere, right? And a lot of it comes from natural-gas-powered electric plants."

