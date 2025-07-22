Sen. Fischer to Newsmax: Appropriations Process Helps Senate Stay Accountable, Make Cuts

Building on the success of the recently passed rescissions package, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Tuesday that she is "looking forward" to working with the Trump administration on the appropriations process because it helps the Senate stay accountable to the American people and make spending cuts.

"We need to put forth some fiscal responsibility and be able to tackle that reckless spending," Fischer said on "Wake Up America." "We showed we could do it. As you said, it was [a] $9 billion [rescissions package] — that's only one-tenth of 1% of the federal budget. But we were able to bend that curve and start to tackle the problems that we're facing now.

"I am on the Appropriations Committee," she said. "We're going to be taking up three of those appropriations bills this week, finish them off next week. That's the process we need to go through, so we have transparency here in Congress. I’m looking forward to working with President Trump and the administration so that we can work together to look at where those cuts need to be made and what we need to prioritize for the federal government to spend hard-working American taxpayers’ dollars on."

When it comes to funding the federal government, Fischer said she believes that the normal appropriations process, rather than a continuing resolution, allows lawmakers to determine what programs are working and what programs should be cut.

"I don't like continuing resolutions, to be honest with you, because that's just funding things that have been funded in the past," she said. "We don't make any determination on what programs are priority, what programs are working. We have no transparency. We're not accountable to voters. So, we need to go through those appropriations bills. That's why I said I really look forward to working with the administration on this. We've heard from our colleagues on the other side of the aisle that maybe they're not going to work with us on this. I think the American people ought to be concerned about that. If they're not willing to come forward and work together, we're not going to be able to get government funded.

"That's ridiculous, and it hurts the American people," she said. "What if you are a citizen and you need help with an agency and the positions at that agency, for example, have not been filled because they are delaying the confirmation process and then they don't want to even fund government? That doesn't benefit taxpayers in this country at all. So, we need to step forward, we have to make the tough decisions so that we can have a government that runs smoothly, that's accountable and that's transparent."

