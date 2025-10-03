Sen. Fischer to Newsmax: Dems 'Digging in' on Schumer Shutdown

Ending the ongoing government shutdown rests squarely with Democrats, as Republicans have already voted for a clean resolution to keep operations running, Sen. Deb Fischer told Newsmax on Friday.

However, the Nebraska Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that she does not expect to see any Democrats switch sides and vote with Republicans in Friday's Senate vote, as they are "really digging in."

"It's frustrating for the American people because we have a clean CR before us," she said. "The House passed it. They didn't put any riders on any policy changes, didn't add anything to it. It just funds the government at current levels. That's what Republicans propose here in the Senate as well."

Fischer, who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Republicans are working to keep the process open and bipartisan.

"We've passed out eight bills so far, and [Majority] Leader John Thune has put them on the floor. We've passed three on the floor," she said. "We didn't see that from [Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer at all the last couple of years."

The senator added that the effort is about bringing "certainty and assurance" to Americans that Congress can work together.

"We are going to pass those appropriations bills," she said.

Fischer was also asked about proposals to prevent shutdowns altogether, such as the "Eliminate Shutdowns Act" backed by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and a similar measure advanced last Congress by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

She said the idea merits consideration but stressed the need for accountability and openness in budget negotiations.

"You know, I think there are some questions on that bill," she said. "Sen. Lankford had a similar bill last Congress. We were able to vote on that. All the Republicans supported it at that time."

Still, lawmakers must ensure that there is accountability from Congress to its members' constituents, Fischer said.

"Most importantly, we have to have transparency," she said. "The American people don't want four folks in a room making decisions on how to spend our tax dollars."

Fischer dismissed Democrat claims that Republicans are to blame for the shutdown, calling it a political distraction.

"It is crystal clear to the American people... this is the Schumer shutdown," she said.

The senator also emphasized that Republicans are focused on keeping operations open while moving forward with spending bills.

"The American people know when they see this sideshow going on in this political theater. They understand what's happening here," she said. "They understand Republicans want to keep the government open so that we can continue and make sure that we are funding programs that they depend upon."

