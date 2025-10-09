Sen. Fischer to Newsmax: Schumer Needs to 'Get a Clue,' Open the Govt

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., sharply criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Newsmax Thursday for his remarks about the ongoing government shutdown.

She called his comments "arrogant" and emblematic of partisan politics at its worst.

"I was looking through my press clips earlier this morning, and I saw one where Sen. Schumer said, 'Every day gets better for us,'" Fischer said Thursday on "National Report."

"If that's how the Democrats think — that it gets better that our military is not paid, that it gets better when we're looking at people who are worried about being furloughed, who are worried about getting their paychecks — that just shows their arrogance."

"That just shows that they view this as politics and nothing but political theater," she added.

Fischer, a senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, condemned the Democrats' refusal to open the government, arguing that Democrats are holding federal funding hostage for political leverage.

"This is the Schumer shutdown," she declared, emphasizing that Democrats are playing games with people's livelihoods.

Fischer reiterated the Republican stance that the course of action is straightforward: Reopen the government and continue bipartisan budget talks.

"What we want to do is open the government," she said. "Republicans, we have a clean [continuing resolution], and we're just saying, come on, open the government, and then we can take up those appropriations bills which have already been negotiated in the Appropriations Committee."

Fischer then pointed to progress already made on budget measures in the Senate.

"[Senate Majority] Leader [John] Thune has eight of them on the floor, we've passed three of those, and that's transparency," she said.

"That's accountability that the American people deserve — how we prioritize programs here in Washington and how we are spending taxpayer money."

She expressed disbelief at Schumer's comment that the shutdown was politically beneficial for Democrats.

"I was appalled that he would make a statement like that, that every day gets better for us as Democrats," Fischer said.

"They think it's a good day. Hey, get a clue."

"This is not a good day. Open up the government," she added.

Fischer also reached across the aisle to "commend" Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., for his comments praising President Donald Trump for brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"It's wonderful news and deep thanks to President Trump for being focused on this and making a commitment to see it through," Fischer said.

"Sen. Fetterman has been very strong in his support for Israel during these horrible times when they are fighting Hamas — the terrorist group — when they are trying to get their people back that are still alive."

"I think he does speak for many of us, and I commend him on his comments," she added.

