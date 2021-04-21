Actor Dean Cain to Newsmax TV: I Don't Want to See Politics Mixed in With Sports

Actor Dean Cain says sports organizations will suffer if they continue to get involved in politics.

“I’m a sports fan, a football fan. I don’t want to see politics mixed in with my sports,” Cain, a former college football player at Princeton, told Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda” Wednesday.

“If people want to have a conversation about things away from the court, off the field, absolutely, by all means, express your First Amendment rights. You are entitled to that and I support that 100 percent. I would fight for your right to say the things that you want to say.

“However, I don’t want to see it on the field, on the jerseys, as a fan it turns me off, and I’m not alone in that. That’s why a lot of their numbers are down and it’s unfortunate. Also, I wouldn’t hold someone’s political views against them if I didn’t agree with them. Some of my favorite players – they’re playing the sport I love with passion and heart and humility. They have different political views and that doesn’t bother me in the least.”

Many professional sports leagues this past season made strong political statements compared to previous years, a move that has angered fans.

Earlier this month, Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game from Atlanta, Ga., in response to the state’s new voting law.

The announcement came after days of lobbying from civil rights groups and discussions with stakeholders like the Major League Baseball Players Association.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” MLB baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Fair access to voting continues to have our unwavering support.”

In January, WNBA players opposed franchise owner Kelly Loeffler’s Senate run for the fact that she ran a campaign against the Black Lives Matter movement – the “mob” as she described those who protested the police murder of George Floyd.

A recent poll found that nearly half of sports fans say they are spending less time watching live sports broadcasts than in the past.

Cain was on the show to discuss the 24th Annual Family and Film Awards, which he will host Thursday night.

