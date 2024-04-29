Rep. Phillips to Newsmax: Crisis of Consequence in Anti-Israel Campus Protests

Anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses across the country prove there is a crisis of consequence for student protesters, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., former challenger to President Joe Biden for the Democrat presidential nomination, told Newsmax on Monday.

"We have a crisis of consequences in this country, and I think that is the real story here," Phillips told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Generations growing up without consequence, thinking anything is fair game, and I think it is time for universities and institutions of higher learning, high schools, elementary schools to reinstate some degree of consequence while supporting the right to free speech. And two things can be true at once in the United States."

Phillips, who is Jewish, said he is concerned by the "disgusting antisemitic signs and chants that I've seen concurrent with these protests." He said it is disconcerting that there were no protests after Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7 in which at least 1,200 Israeli civilians were massacred and about 250 others were taken hostage.

"We should all be supporting human life," Phillips said. "We can have empathy for Palestinians who are suffering. We should have empathy for Israelis who have lost their lives. Two things can be true at once.

"What's saddening me right now is that there seems to be a massive amount of energy behind defending one of the most brutal terrorist organizations in the world. They are no friend of Israel, and they are actually not a friend of Palestinians. They have cost more Palestinian lives than Israel ever has, and that's going to continue."

Phillips said he blames social media for putting such antisemitic ideas in the minds of young people.

"There is antisemitism's anti-Zionism, and it's upsetting, and this has been going on for a long time," Phillips said. "I think there has got to be a little bit of a reckoning as to what information is being shared with students. I think TikTok has a lot to do with this. That's why we are considering these bills [in Congress]. I do not favor unilaterally banning apps, but I've got to tell you, I think there's a lot more behind this that is infiltrating the hearts and minds of Americans.

"Our friends know what it takes to support one another, but our adversaries, they also know the only way to defeat the United States is by turning each of us against each other, and I've got to remind Americans, this is the time to come together in unity, not divide."

