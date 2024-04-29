WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dean phillips | antisemitism | protests | hamas | antisemitism | palestinians | israel

Rep. Phillips to Newsmax: Crisis of Consequence in Anti-Israel Campus Protests

By    |   Monday, 29 April 2024 08:55 PM EDT

Anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses across the country prove there is a crisis of consequence for student protesters, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., former challenger to President Joe Biden for the Democrat presidential nomination, told Newsmax on Monday.

"We have a crisis of consequences in this country, and I think that is the real story here," Phillips told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Generations growing up without consequence, thinking anything is fair game, and I think it is time for universities and institutions of higher learning, high schools, elementary schools to reinstate some degree of consequence while supporting the right to free speech. And two things can be true at once in the United States."

Phillips, who is Jewish, said he is concerned by the "disgusting antisemitic signs and chants that I've seen concurrent with these protests." He said it is disconcerting that there were no protests after Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7 in which at least 1,200 Israeli civilians were massacred and about 250 others were taken hostage.

"We should all be supporting human life," Phillips said. "We can have empathy for Palestinians who are suffering. We should have empathy for Israelis who have lost their lives. Two things can be true at once.

"What's saddening me right now is that there seems to be a massive amount of energy behind defending one of the most brutal terrorist organizations in the world. They are no friend of Israel, and they are actually not a friend of Palestinians. They have cost more Palestinian lives than Israel ever has, and that's going to continue."

Phillips said he blames social media for putting such antisemitic ideas in the minds of young people.

"There is antisemitism's anti-Zionism, and it's upsetting, and this has been going on for a long time," Phillips said. "I think there has got to be a little bit of a reckoning as to what information is being shared with students. I think TikTok has a lot to do with this. That's why we are considering these bills [in Congress]. I do not favor unilaterally banning apps, but I've got to tell you, I think there's a lot more behind this that is infiltrating the hearts and minds of Americans.

"Our friends know what it takes to support one another, but our adversaries, they also know the only way to defeat the United States is by turning each of us against each other, and I've got to remind Americans, this is the time to come together in unity, not divide."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses across the country prove there is a crisis of consequence for student protesters, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., former challenger to President Joe Biden for the Democrat presidential nomination, told Newsmax on Monday.
dean phillips, antisemitism, protests, hamas, antisemitism, palestinians, israel, schools, free speech
472
2024-55-29
Monday, 29 April 2024 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved