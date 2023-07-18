Dean Cain to Newsmax: Why Is 'Sound of Freedom' Being Suppressed?

Acclaimed actor Dean Cain questioned on Newsmax why, ostensibly, the new movie "Sound of Freedom" is being suppressed.

Cain tells "Carl Higbie Frontline" that "there are weird things going on in theaters these days. I keep seeing on the internet like where the sound is going out, and that the air conditioning is going out. It feels like the world's trying to stop this film from coming out."

The film follows the story of Tim Ballard, a former undercover operative for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security "turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers."

Speculating on why the movie is receiving pushback from the mainstream press, Cain posits because "it's ugly."

"People don't want to talk about something that's really ugly," the former Superman actor says. "The idea that there are children who are sex slaves is crazy — and that are trafficked, that's insane. The idea that you know people just want to bury that, 'I don't want to see that. Yeah, it doesn't exist.' Well, it's here. It's all over the United States. It's all over worldwide. It's a multi-billion dollar business."

"I don't know why they're trying to sort of stifle it," Cain says. "I don't know why Rolling Stone — and these are their outlets — would call it Qanon-adjacent. I don't even know what Qanon is."

