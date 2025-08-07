Dean Cain to Newsmax: ICE Agents Are 'Keeping Us Safe'

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have his full support.

Cain told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that he has such a strong belief in the work of ICE that he has begun working in the department. He said he is concerned that ICE agents are wrongly portrayed by some Americans.

"The way they're going after our ICE agents now is causing me to step up and stand shoulder to shoulder with them," he said.

Cain said ICE agents are on the front line of protection for America.

"These are wonderful, hardworking, everyday Americans of all ethnicities and all religions, and they do an incredible job keeping us safe. They're being attacked and vilified now, and people need to step up and stand shoulder to shoulder with them, and that's exactly what I'm doing," he said.

Cain posted on social media about his decision to seek employment with ICE, which was made easier since he was already a sworn law enforcement officer.

"I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up."

Best known for his portrayal of Superman in the hit TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," Cain responded to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's call for Americans to join ICE. He said detractors paint the wrong picture of enforcement agents.

"These are not monsters. They're not the gestapo. They're none of that ridiculousness," he said.

"These are great people doing law enforcement that our Congress has written the laws for."

Cain said he supports immigration to the U.S. But like in every other country in the world, it must be done properly, and new immigrants to the U.S. need to assimilate, he said.

"Respect America. If you're going to be here, you want to be here, become an American and do it the right way, and we will hug you with open arms and flags waving."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com