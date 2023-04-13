Dean Cain to Newsmax: 'Huge Appetite' for 'Feel-Good' Films

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax on Thursday that Hollywood isn't satisfying the "huge appetite" the public has for "feel-good" movies that the whole family can watch together.

"You've got a lot of filmmakers who want to make movies that don't want to have to fall in line with what the studios all have to say," Cain said during an appearance on Newsmax's new show, "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "I don't want to do a thing where I've got studio execs going, 'No, I want this to be a trans person. We want this or that.' Let's just tell a story.

"One that I starred in, 'God's Not Dead,' is one of the top 10 highest Christian grossing movies of all time, and it was a sleeper," he continued. "It cost a couple million dollars to make, and it brought in like $65 million at the box office and sort of began Pure Flix. There's a huge appetite for these kinds of films out there. The major Hollywood studios aren't fulfilling that, so a lot of us will just take on the mantle and make our movies and hopefully get them out there and people will check them out and see them. You can watch with your whole family, and it's feel-good stuff and celebrates good morals and values."

In Cain's latest film, "Little Angels," which he also wrote, produced, and directed, he plays a college football coach who has to coach a soccer team for girls younger than 13 years old — even though he "doesn't like kids and doesn't like soccer." He winds up learning "a lot about himself" and turns the team's players into winners.

Describing the project as "like 'The Mighty Ducks,'" Cain said he thinks the movie will come out in theaters in mid-July, followed by streaming worldwide.

Weighing in on the Bud Light brouhaha over the brand's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, Cain said it "wasn't the smartest marketing."

"Way to not know your clientele," he said. "I mean, really? Bud Light should have been the Clydesdales; it should've been football, the American flag. That's what it should have been. That's your clientele. So they missed the boat on that one, and it cost them a lot of money."

Since launching its controversial ad campaign, Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch has lost $5 billion in stock market value, with company senior executives claiming they were left in the dark about the sponsorship deal with Mulvaney.

"For a billion dollars, I could have saved them a lot more, and I'm not even a marketing expert," Cain said. "I would have done it for a cool billion.

"Go woke, go broke; and that's proven to be true here," he added.