×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dean cain | faith based movies | little angels | bud light | hollywood

Dean Cain to Newsmax: 'Huge Appetite' for 'Feel-Good' Films

By    |   Thursday, 13 April 2023 08:20 PM EDT

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax on Thursday that Hollywood isn't satisfying the "huge appetite" the public has for "feel-good" movies that the whole family can watch together.

"You've got a lot of filmmakers who want to make movies that don't want to have to fall in line with what the studios all have to say," Cain said during an appearance on Newsmax's new show, "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "I don't want to do a thing where I've got studio execs going, 'No, I want this to be a trans person. We want this or that.' Let's just tell a story.

"One that I starred in, 'God's Not Dead,' is one of the top 10 highest Christian grossing movies of all time, and it was a sleeper," he continued. "It cost a couple million dollars to make, and it brought in like $65 million at the box office and sort of began Pure Flix. There's a huge appetite for these kinds of films out there. The major Hollywood studios aren't fulfilling that, so a lot of us will just take on the mantle and make our movies and hopefully get them out there and people will check them out and see them. You can watch with your whole family, and it's feel-good stuff and celebrates good morals and values."

In Cain's latest film, "Little Angels," which he also wrote, produced, and directed, he plays a college football coach who has to coach a soccer team for girls younger than 13 years old — even though he "doesn't like kids and doesn't like soccer." He winds up learning "a lot about himself" and turns the team's players into winners.

Describing the project as "like 'The Mighty Ducks,'" Cain said he thinks the movie will come out in theaters in mid-July, followed by streaming worldwide.

Weighing in on the Bud Light brouhaha over the brand's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, Cain said it "wasn't the smartest marketing."

"Way to not know your clientele," he said. "I mean, really? Bud Light should have been the Clydesdales; it should've been football, the American flag. That's what it should have been. That's your clientele. So they missed the boat on that one, and it cost them a lot of money."

Since launching its controversial ad campaign, Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch has lost $5 billion in stock market value, with company senior executives claiming they were left in the dark about the sponsorship deal with Mulvaney.

"For a billion dollars, I could have saved them a lot more, and I'm not even a marketing expert," Cain said. "I would have done it for a cool billion.

"Go woke, go broke; and that's proven to be true here," he added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax Thursday that Hollywood isn't satisfying the "huge appetite" the public has for "feel-good" movies that the whole family can watch together.
dean cain, faith based movies, little angels, bud light, hollywood
454
2023-20-13
Thursday, 13 April 2023 08:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved