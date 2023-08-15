Dean Cain to Newsmax: Snow White Actor Parrots Disney

Actor Rachel Zegler, who will star in Disney's live-action version of "Snow White," has been ridiculed for her comments about the 1937 animated version of the movie, but Dean Cain tells Newsmax that she's likely just repeating Disney's message while promoting the movie.

"I've never seen someone come out and despise or appear to despise the source material so very much," said Cain on Newsmax's "National Report." "Disney's had a track record of doing that, as of late, changing their source material, completely changing their stories from the original source material. It hasn't gone very well."

Zegler has been called a "fake feminist" on social media after videos surfaced of her comments that in the live-action version of "Snow White," the Disney princess won't be "saved by the prince," that Prince Charming was a "stalker," and she will not be "dreaming about true love."

"What's wrong with true love?" said Cain. "I mean, don't we all aspire for true love?"

He added that he's sure Zegler, 22, is a talented actor, as she would not be getting picked for starring roles.

But promotional interviews don't happen by mistake, said Cain.

"Everyone [is] coached into what to say about the film, and so, I think this is Disney's message, and I think it might be a losing message," he added.

Disney has lost "almost a billion dollars" from their recent movies because of such remakes, said Cain.

"I don't know if they care or not," Cain said. "I assume they care because the bottom line is really the most important thing in Hollywood, and they seem to be crushing all their classics."

The 1937 version of "Snow White" was Disney's first full-length animated movie, but with the new version has "changed everything," Cain said.

"The dwarves are no longer the dwarves," he said. "They're a bunch of I don't know, misfit-looking people that are certainly not dwarfs. The dwarfs were heroic. If you look back at the original they helped save and protect Snow White."

The story of Snow White, Cain added, is "an epic story of betrayal, of friendship, of loyalty, of sacrifice, and what they said was the redeeming power of love. Those are wonderful values that I'd like to watch on television or on the big screen. I don't know why they seem to despise them so much."

