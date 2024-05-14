Dean Cain to Newsmax: 'Don't Get' Why Celebs Still Propping Up Biden

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax on Tuesday that he doesn't "get" why celebrities are still propping up President Joe Biden despite the high cost of living and instability in the world which, he says, are a direct result of his policies.

"The United States is not in a good place right now, the world is not a good place right now," Cain said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Are you better off than you were four years ago? No, you are not, because if you say you are, you're lying or you work for the government. Huge inflation numbers, immigration crisis, crime, wars, lawfare. It's just awful. Why would anybody want to support that?"

Cain said he doesn't know why high-profile people with reputations to maintain would put their credibility on the line for Biden, when life under his policies has gotten demonstrably worse, not better.

"I don't know why they would do it," he said. "I don't get it. They're still the cool kids, you know. The cool thing is to still hate Donald Trump. You can be Robert De Niro walking out of the Tonys and just saying 'F Trump' and you get a standing ovation. It's still that group so they still think it's cool. But I think America is waking up to this and saying, 'Look, things are terrible. Things are awful. Inflation is killing everybody.'

"Maybe not George [Clooney] and Julia [Roberts], but it's killing you when you go to the grocery store, when you have to pay for your gas, your energy, try to buy a house," he continued. "Kids today can't do it. It's a real problem, and with all this immigration coming through, it's going to get awful for a long time here, and these are directly related to the policies of the man that you are trying to support. And I think it's insane."

Cain said that some celebrities, like actor Michael Rapaport, have started to turn a corner when it comes to voting for former President Donald Trump because they recognize how "awful" things are right now.

"I know Michael, and I don't like his political opinions on things, but at least he's seeing the light," he said. "I think that's indicative of a lot of people who are going, 'Look man, I was against Trump to begin with, but, wow, things suck right now. It cost me a lot of money to go here. There's wars everywhere. Look at the stuff going on on college campuses. It's awful.' You say OK, crime is no big deal, the numbers are lower. Well, they're not reporting crime, and everybody is seeing it."

The actor also commented on Biden's Justice Department issuing "91 charges against [his] political opponent," calling it "really banana republic crazy stuff."

"That's not what we do here in the United States," Cain said. "I think our forefathers would be turning over in their graves. I am vocal about it because I see it for what it is, and I think it's crazy. You know, you may not like Donald Trump, but if you don't like his policies, you're blind."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com