Dean Cain to Newsmax: Media Has Become 'Arm of The Left'

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax Monday that the American media is acting as an “arm of the left side of the aisle.”

“It's frightening how the mainstream media has become such an arm of the left side of the aisle,” Cain said during "Eric Bolling: The Balance” Monday. “It used to be the ‘fourth estate’ that was supposed to hold everybody to account.”

Cain was reacting to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner held during the weekend where President Joe Biden joked about Tucker Carlson being fired from his job at FOX News last week.

“Well, the truth is we really have a record to be proud of,” Biden said during the event. “Vaccinated the nation. Transformed the economy. Earned historic legislative victories and midterm results. But the job isn’t finished. I mean — it is finished for Tucker Carlson.”

Cain, who had previously attended the event during the administrations of former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said that he understands it is supposed to be light and fun, but Biden’s claims about his first term accomplishments fell short of the mark.

“When he says he transformed the economy, it was not in a good way, and the legislative achievements that he was referring to are just terrible for the United States,” Cain said. “All the money they're printing, and all the inflation. It's really sad because the things he's saying, like transforming the economy, the economy sucks. It's terrible for the everyday person, and inflation is murdering people. It's a tax on everyone.”

Cain said that Biden’s legislative successes, like the $3 trillion infrastructure plan, ended up just wasting money on things that did not help fix the country’s infrastructure.

“They just went to town, spending the pork on that. It’s just insane,” he said.

The bill is supposed to “rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind,” according to the White House.

As far as the Tucker Carlson joke Biden made, Cain said that Carlson will come back and be even bigger than he was at FOX.

“The Tucker Carlson comment? I mean, look, man, Tucker Carlson is about to go out and be bigger than he ever was on Fox,” Cain said. “And he'll be able to do whatever he wants, and command the audience he wants, and he'll be ‘unfettered’ if you will.”

