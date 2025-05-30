Dean Cain to Newsmax: Hard to 'Replicate Human Emotion' With AI

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax on Friday that artificial intelligence (AI) programming is improving, but it's still hard to "replicate human emotion."

Cain told Newsmax's "National Report" that some AI programs are very good at creating images and voices that look real. "And it is improving so rapidly, and there was a big concern about that in the Hollywood industry, of course, because you know, we actors want jobs."

Cain said the big remaining hurdle for AI-created videos is accurately portraying a person. "And I think as good as it gets, it's really hard to replicate human emotion because we're imperfect beings. And I think AI will make things kind of perfect. So it's concerning. But you know, we're gonna have to embrace the future."

He offered that there are ways to tell fake from real. "At first, you look for a little bit of an unnatural movement. You look for lack of emotion and voices. You look for something like a little glitch, something that doesn't match up. You know, a little matrix-like."

But he added that sometimes those telltale signs are hard to spot. "It's getting really hard, to tell. I just think the difference is it lacks that human emotion, and I think we're gonna be able to sense that until the time we're all faked. And then I'll have my heart broken."

Cain's latest industry project, Little Angels, has parallels to the real world as he portrays a pro football coach relegated to coaching a young girls' soccer team.

Efforts to work men into competition with girls and women are wrong, he said. "If you don't protect women's sports, you're just gonna create one category for all, and women's sports will disappear, and that would be completely unfortunate." Cain said, "I'm completely 100% supportive of women's athletics and keeping men out of those sports."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com