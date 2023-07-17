×
Tags: dean cain | actors | writers | strike | residuals | artificial intelligence

Dean Cain to Newsmax: Actors Fighting for Better Residuals, Against AI

Monday, 17 July 2023 09:09 PM EDT

Dean Cain told Newsmax on Monday that his fellow actors are protesting for better residuals from streaming services and fighting against the threat of artificial intelligence (AI).

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the former star of "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" explained that behind the shoddy optics, A-list actors are trying to help the little guy get by in Hollywood.

"The whole thing about streamers is, they're notoriously difficult to know how much money they're bringing in, how much streams things are getting," Cain said of companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Cain also pointed to the problem with AI, specifically with reported proposals from movie studios to buy actors' likenesses and use them in film or television through software — without any actual acting occurring.

"They're just trying to be capitalist, in a sense, but they're really exploiting people," he stated. "A hundred bucks for your likeness in perpetuity ain't going to quite cut it. And I understand as a producer trying to make things work financially, but that's out of control."

Cain's comments arrive as several A-list actors have defended the strike, joining an earlier one started by screenwriters. According to The New York Times, over 150,000 television and movie actors are involved.

The protests are set to disrupt productions for the rest of the year and halt most promotional work involving actors.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 17 July 2023 09:09 PM
