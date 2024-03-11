Deputy Jerusalem Myr. to Newsmax: Hamas Using Gazans as Human Shields

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum claimed on Newsmax that Yahya Sinwar, the senior Hamas leader in Gaza, is using Palestinians as human shields.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Hassan-Nahoum says that Sinwar is holding a "deal" back and that if he is killed, the deal can proceed.

"Sinwar is holding that deal back," the deputy mayor says. "He is the main block to that deal. He is hiding underground with his family with wads of cash. They found a "million dollars around the areas where he was staying, and he surrounded himself by hostages."

While it's unclear what "deal" Hassan-Nahoum is referring to, on Nov. 21, 2023, President Joe Biden released a statement, per the White House, that he welcomed the release of "American" hostages taken by Hamas. According to a report from the Guardian last week, cease-fire negotiations with Hamas are still ongoing. This comes as "30,800 Palestinians have been killed and 72,298 have been wounded," the outlet added. The Independent reported last week "there are at least six remaining American hostages in Gaza."

