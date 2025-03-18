WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dea | drugs | overdose | deaths | criminals | dealers | michael gannon

Michael Gannon to Newsmax: Arresting Drug Dealers Has Reduced Overdoses

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 12:50 PM EDT

Michael Gannon, an assistant special agent in charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration's Indianapolis district office, told Newsmax on Tuesday that arresting more drug dealers has led to a reduction in overdoses.

Overdose deaths in Indianapolis have decreases by almost 28% since 2023, with fentanyl related deaths declining by more than 45%.

"We've been working a lot of investigations that have involved fentanyl and especially fentanyl poisonings," Gannon told "National Report." "We've had about 42 arrests in the last several years. And what we saw in Indianapolis was very high numbers and unacceptable numbers, because I'm the first to say one life lost is one too many."

Gannon said the DEA formed a partnership with Indianapolis police, the coroner's office and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Gannon said they developed new practices for finding evidence and determining who was responsible.

"We're seeing significant results," Gannon said. "Narcan plays an exceptional role as well. The state of Indiana has done very well with making sure that Narcan is readily available."

Gannon noted the DEA recently arrested a person responsible for four overdoses, two of them fatal.

"They thought they were just getting cocaine, $50 worth of cocaine," Gannon said. "The person had a significant violent criminal history, and he was sentenced to 51 years by a Marion County judge."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Michael Gannon, an assistant special agent at the Drug Enforcement Agency's Indianapolis district office, told Newsmax on Tuesday that arresting more drug dealers has led to a reduction in overdoses.
dea, drugs, overdose, deaths, criminals, dealers, michael gannon, fentanyl
359
2025-50-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved