D'Esposito to Newsmax: Would Be Honor of Lifetime to Serve as DEA Chief

New York GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who is making a play to be the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, says “working and being behind President Trump as he makes America safe again is obviously something I'm extremely interested in.”

“It would be an honor of a lifetime to serve in his administration and to be part of the federal law enforcement agencies that take this country back and make people safe again,” D’Esposito told Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Report.”

“I have already been supported by many of the large law enforcement unions throughout the country. But I know that there are many qualified candidates that are looking at the position that have been probably looking at it for a pretty long time, but always honored to be part of President Trump's administration. I was a staunch supporter of him throughout this campaign, even in one of the toughest districts in the country. I never, never wavered on my support of Donald Trump. So, however I can help him meet his mission of making this country safe again. I'm proud to be a part of it.”

D'Esposito also told Newsmax he is “confident” UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer will be brought to justice.

“There's no greater investigators anywhere in the world than right here,” he told Newsmax.

“And the NYPD are going to do what they do best. They're going to work with partners, both locally and federal partners, in order to hunt down this murderer and bring him to justice.”

