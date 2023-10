Fiancée to Donald Trump Jr. and host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble, Kimberly Guilfoyle, suggested to Newsmax that Democrat leaders are running a series of frivolous lawsuits against former President Donald Trump to block him from the GOP nomination.

Speaking to "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Guilfoyle says the series of lawsuits Trump is facing during his presidential campaign is all "political theater and a giant waste — think about this — of taxpayer dollars."

"And it really is 2024 election interference," Guilfoyle continues, "because they want to put him on the bench so he can't get out and campaign while Joe Biden takes more ... naps and eat some more little tapioca cups."

